Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Lifestyle

Mom Slain In South Jersey Was Advocate For Women, Children

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Sheila Maguire
Sheila Maguire Photo Credit: Sheila Maguire Facebook

Friends of a woman slain at her South Jersey home this week are coming together to raise money for her daughters.

Sheila Maguire's body was found Monday, Aug. 29 at her home in Florence, and the cause of death was later ruled a homicide.

Christine Conklin organized a GoFundMe page to help the family, which had raised more than $7,100 as of Wednesday, Aug. 31.

"Sheila was a light! She was fun, positive, uplifting and supportive," Conklin writes. 

"She was an advocate for women, children and families with an unmatched passion. Unfortunately, she was senselessly taken from all of us, but her daughters will carry the weight of this traumatic event forever. 

"They lost their mom, who they loved dearly. Please help to make this easier for them by donating whatever you can to support them moving forward."

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.