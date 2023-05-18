Girl, 7, Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Maple Shade Apartment Fire That Killed Brother

Hope Marles had been critically injured in the May 7 blaze at th eFox Meadow apartments that left her brother AJ dead, according to a GoFundMe page launched for the family.

The siblings' 35-year-old mother remains in an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to 6abc.

The children’s organs and tissues were donated to the “Gift of Life” donor program, reports said.

The fire broke out at 10:26 p.m. Sunday, May 7 and damaged 16 apartments, leaving three other victims with injuries, authorities said.

The Red Cross New Jersey Disaster Team provided food, clothing and temporary housing to 40 people from 12 families, it said.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshalls Office, The Burlington County Fire Marshalls Office, the Maple Shade Fire Department, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Police Department.

