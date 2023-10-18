Driver Killed In Fiery Wrong-Way Head-On Crash On Route 130 In Willingboro

The crash occurred on Route 130 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office..

The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorist in an SUV was traveling the wrong way along the 4200 block of the northbound lane and collided with a sedan, which then burst into flames. The driver of the sedan, who did not survive, was alone in the vehicle.

A third car rear-ended the sedan. The driver of that vehicle was not injured. The driver of the SUV was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed at this stage of the investigation. The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or possesses information that could assist investigators, is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

