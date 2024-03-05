Burlington's Carl Dye Jr., Ex-Fire Chief In East Windsor, 52

He worked for Brook-Wood Gardens for many years, his obituary said.

Carl was a dedicated firefighter and continued in his family tradition of volunteering for close to a century, his obit said.

Carl served as fire chief of East Windsor Fire Company 2 (46) and was past president of East Windsor Fire Company 1 (42), his obit said.

He also was a member of the New Jersey Exempt Firefighters Association.

He enjoyed collecting antiques and fire department collectibles and liked to freshwater fish, according to his obituary.

Carl was predeceased by his wife, Cindy Farley Dye and his father, Carl Dye, Sr.

Carl is survived by his children, a daughter, Hailey and a son, Daniel Dye; his mother, Gertrue Perks Dye, his sisters and brother-in-law, Cyndi Dye Magill, Cathy Dye, Denise Farley Curial and Annette (Charles) Chuck Zelauskas; as well as many friends and members of the firefighter community of Mercer and Burlington counties.

Click here to view Carl Dye Jr.'s complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.