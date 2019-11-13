Contact Us
Person Struck By Train In Harrison; 2nd Person Killed By Train In NJ Wednesday

Police lights are seen along the tracks in Harrison near Newark Penn Station Wednesday where a person was struck.
Photo Credit: Peter Hogan-De Paul

An Amtrak train struck a person who had entered the tracks in Harrison just east of Penn Station Newark Wednesday night, NJ Transit said. Transit later said the person died.

The person was hit around 5:07 p.m.

The incident disrupted service between New York Penn and Newark Penn stations, NJ Transit and Amtrak said. PATH service was affected as well.

Images from social media showed crowds of people crammed on the platforms at Secaucus and Newark Penn around 6 p.m. There were large crowds on platforms at New York Penn as well.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the 94 train struck the victim and passengers were transferred to another train.

It was the second time Wednesday a person was struck by a train in New Jersey. Around noon, a female trespasser died when she was hit by an NJ Transit train in South Orange.

