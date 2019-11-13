Person Struck By Train In Harrison; 2nd Person Killed By Train In NJ Wednesday

An Amtrak train struck a person who had entered the tracks in Harrison just east of Penn Station Newark Wednesday night, NJ Transit said. Transit later said the person died.

The person was hit around 5:07 p.m.

The incident disrupted service between New York Penn and Newark Penn stations, NJ Transit and Amtrak said. PATH service was affected as well.

The red lights in this photo are from a stopped Amtrak train on the Dock Bridge in Newark, while first responders investigate a reported pedestrian strike. Service is subject to 45min delays & rail tickets/passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark, Hoboken & 33rd. pic.twitter.com/OLkL6bjJR4 — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) November 13, 2019

Images from social media showed crowds of people crammed on the platforms at Secaucus and Newark Penn around 6 p.m. There were large crowds on platforms at New York Penn as well.

Some of @NJTRANSIT sights from NY penn this evening as no trains are moving at the moment. pic.twitter.com/eS2mnH2Vp8 — The Secaucus Escalator (@TheSecEscalator) November 13, 2019

An Amtrak spokesperson said the 94 train struck the victim and passengers were transferred to another train.

It was the second time Wednesday a person was struck by a train in New Jersey. Around noon, a female trespasser died when she was hit by an NJ Transit train in South Orange.

