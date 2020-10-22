Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bergenfield
Passaic County Man Accused Of Pulling Gun On Bergenfield Business Owner

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Noe Rodriguez
Noe Rodriguez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A Passaic County man pulled a gun on a Bergenfield business owner during a dispute, authorities charged.

Bergenfield police issued an arrest warrant for Noe Rodriguez, 42, of Bloomingdale following the Oct. 3 incident, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

Bloomingdale police picked up Rodriguez on Tuesday and turned him over to their Bergenfield colleagues.

Rodriguez remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on simple assault and weapons charges.

