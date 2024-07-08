From Manhattan To Dumont: Tapia Custom Tailors Welcome New Beginnings

After years of serving a loyal clientele in New York City, Tapia Custom Tailors is finally ready for the next step. We’re excited to embark on this new journey and eager to bring a legacy of articulate tailoring to Dumont, NJ and surrounding areas.

Community has always been the heart of our brand; we take pride in bespoke tailoring solutions that feel right and befitting our clients. Our new location enables us to do what we do best, just in a different setting. New York has been our home for so long but we believe this move allows us to take it one step further. We strive to offer unparalleled craftsmanship through attention to detail and precision, ensuring personalization in every aspect of the client experience.

At Tapia Custom Tailors, our vision is reminiscent of techniques of the thimble. We adhere to premium standards of tailoring to create clothing that do justice to each client’s unique style. Our garments are versatile and designed to match your individuality. So, be it a signature suit for a business dinner, or a pantsuit for your wedding, we go the extra mile for a seamless fit that feels like it’s made just for you.

Our new space reflects our vision from the moment you step inside. The Dumont location allows deep exploration of your favorite fabrics, fitting styles, stitching options, and more. We meticulously craft the entire experience to exceed your expectations, from the very first consultation until the very end.

Tapia Custom Tailors extend enormous gratitude to our family in New York. Your unwavering support and love are the reasons behind our success. Our Dumont location awaits your presence wholeheartedly, and we look forward to serving you again.

Whether you’re new to us or have been a veteran client, welcome to our studio at 125 Washington Avenue, Dumont, NJ 07628. Visit us and experience the purity of personalized luxury tailoring—your precious outfits are always in good hands with us.