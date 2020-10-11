HEROES: Construction Worker Rescued After Falling 15 Feet Into Bergenfield Trench

A construction worker from Elizabeth was rescued Tuesday after he fell 15 feet into a job site trench in Bergenfield, authorities said.

Bergenfield firefighters, assisted by their colleagues from Hackensack, hoisted the 39-year worker up from the foundation of the South Prospect Street site after he lost his balance and fell in shortly before 1:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Willam Duran said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a severe leg injury, Duran said.

