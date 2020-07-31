Englewood Man In Hudson River Crime Spree Charged With Assaulting Bergenfield Officer

Two weeks after he was busted for a crime spree at a Hudson River marina, an Englewood man spit in a Bergenfield police officer’s face while deliberately banging his head several times inside a squad car, authorities said.

Jason Pinilla, 19, “became extremely uncooperative and resisted arrest” after officers caught him with pot behind the Hoover Elementary School on Murray Hill Terrace on Thursday, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

“Once he was subdued and placed into the rear of the police vehicle, he was acting erratic and began to bang his head into the partition,” Duran said Friday.

Pinilla then spit in the face of an officer who tried to get him to stop, the lieutenant said.

A judge in Hackensack had released Pinilla from jail on July 16, hours after Palisades Interstate Parkway police said he broke into several boats docked near the George Washington Bridge, took a couple for a joy ride and swiped an expensive cooler.

Pinilla was processed Thursday at Bergenfield police headquarters and returned to the county Bergen County lockup in Hackensack.

The Dwight Morrow High School graduate remained held there Friday while awaiting another appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court, this time on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, throwing bodily fluids at a police officer and resisting arrest.

