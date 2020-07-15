BUSTED! PIP Police: Burglar Takes Boats For Spin, Goes For Hudson River Swim, Swipes Cooler

A burglar broke into several boats docked near the George Washington Bridge, took a couple for a joy ride, went for a swim in the Hudson River, then swiped an expensive cooler as he left early Wednesday, said Palisades Interstate Parkway police who caught him soon after.

A witness told responding officers that the intruder pulled up to the Englewood Marina in Englewood Cliffs in a silver or gray-colored vehicle around 6:45 a.m. and began entering boats, PIP Police Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

He “took a couple boats for a joy ride and is even believed to have taken a quick dip in the river,” Walter said.

He smoked a few cigarettes, tossing the butts into one of the boats, the sergeant said.

Then he hauled off a YETI cooler with a Coor’s beer logo imprinted on the side, the witness told police.

Armed with an image of the suspect, PIP police detectives identified and arrested 19-year-old Jason A. Pinilla.

They charged him with theft, burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, then released him pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

