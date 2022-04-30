Woman Believed Drowned In Bergenfield Pond Found Safe And Sound More Than 150 Miles Away

UPDATE: You can understand the concern, given recent events, when it was believed a woman had drowned in a pond in Bergenfield. You could also imagine the collective relief when it turned out to be a false alarm.

The Bergen County Regional SCUBA Task Force was called after borough police and firefighters responded to Coopers Pond late Friday, April 29.

Operations were suspended an hour or so later.

That's because authorities discovered that the 50-year-old woman who was believed drowned was safe and sound -- in Rhode Island.

It was on April 22 when an 18-year-old high school student drowned in neighboring New Milford.

SEE: Body Of Drowned New Milford High School Student Pulled From Pond

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.