Dumont Man, 42, Struck, Killed By Freight Train

A northbound CSX train struck the man between West Madison and New Milford avenues around 6:30 a.m. April 1, Dumont Police Chief Brian Joyce said.

"Our investigation supports that this was a suicide," the chief said. "Our department’s condolences are extended to the family."

Joyce cited the assistance of CSX police, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and the county Medical Examiner's Office, which collected the body.This comes a little less than a week after a 26-year-old New Milford man died by an apparent suicide when he was struck by a freight train in Bergenfield

"For anyone who’s suffering through difficult times and/or contemplating suicide, please reach out to someone," the chief said.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

