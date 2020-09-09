Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Bergen, Essex Counties

A pair of lottery tickets each good for $10,000 were sold in Bergen and Essex counties.

The tickets from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn.

The tickets were sold at the 7-Eleven on Palisades Avenue in Bogota and Lou's Corner Liquor Mart in Newark.

The winning numbers were 07, 10, 15, 31, and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 21, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 22 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Three of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000. Moreover, 20,952 other New Jersey players took home $88,956 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

The next drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m., as the jackpot rolls to $108 million.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.