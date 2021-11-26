Deadly Levels Of CO Overcome Dumont Couple

Two Dumont residents who were overcome by carbon monoxide gas were rescued by responders.

Both were taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center after police, firefighters and EMS members responded to the Niagara Street home shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The male resident was revived by CPR and brought to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, responders said.

The female resident was transferred to the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, they said. Her condition couldn't be determined.

Their dog survived, responders said.

Police first responded to the 911 after a neighbor and friend found the unresponsive victims.

CO levels registered at 700ppm -- so high that a detector in a responder's medical bag immediately sounded. Less than a half hour more of exposure would have most likely proven fatal, responders said.

Acting Dumont Police Chief Brian Joyce, who's also an EMT, was among the heroes who tended to the victims.

