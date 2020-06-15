We Are Clean, Safe, And Ready To Welcome You Back

For several months, during this COVID-19 pandemic, our community has responsibly isolated at home and practiced social distancing while in public.

At Holy Name Medical Center, our dedicated frontline staff worked around the clock to evaluate and treat thousands of patients who came to us for COVID-19 testing and treatment. We retrofitted our medical center to safely care for patients, established best practices for positive outcomes, and introduced new clinical trials to advance promising new therapies.

Even during the height of the pandemic’s effect on Bergen County and our medical center, we never stopped evaluating and treating patients with emergent and urgent medical conditions. We also welcomed hundreds of healthy new babies within our BirthPlace, and we continued to provide expedient cancer care and cardiovascular services.

As we now embark upon a “new normal” on our road to recovery, we want to reassure the public that Holy Name is clean, safe, and ready to partner with you and your family in meeting your healthcare needs. We don’t want anyone to second-guess or ignore serious symptoms they might be experiencing for fear of contracting COVID-19 when they come to Holy Name. Our Emergency Department is, as always, providing state-of-the-art care. Patients should never delay emergency care, which, if put off, could be life-threatening.

To reach our road to recovery, we conducted a deep, rigorous cleaning of our 450,000 square feet of clinical and non-clinical space using manual disinfection, electrostatic sanitizing mist, and UV-C light. Our routine steps include rigorous cleaning and sterilizing in patient care locations; adopting new screening protocols and protection procedures for patients and staff; and separating non-COVID treatment areas from COVID treatment areas.

We have carefully reopened to the public in phases, expanding services as public health guidelines permit. We are now scheduling elective surgeries and procedures; resuming many elective tests, such as mammograms and colonoscopies; and offering select in-person rehabilitation therapy services.

To safeguard our patients and staff, we have instituted procedures for pre-registering, pre-admission COVID-19 testing, and entering all our facilities. Patients coming into Holy Name must have their temperatures taken, engage in hand hygiene, wear a mask, and be escorted by a staff member to their appointment or nursing unit. In most cases, you will be escorted directly to a private room for evaluation and treatment. Appropriate social distancing of at least 6 feet apart is maintained in all waiting areas. We are also evaluating visitor policies appropriately.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, don’t hesitate to come to Holy Name. Please call ahead to our Emergency Department at 201-833-3210 for instructions. Our Holy Name Medical Partners healthcare providers are scheduling telemedicine appointments at NorthJerseyTelemedicine.com. Rehabilitation therapy appointments can be scheduled by calling 201-833-3085 or by emailing physicalrehab@holyname.org.

To learn more about our road to recovery visit holyname.org/roadtorecovery.