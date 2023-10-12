Dumont Pizzeria Owned By TikTok Stars Getting Gordon Ramsey Makeover

Da Mimmo, in Dumont, will be featured on the Monday, Oct. 16 episode of "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay was spotted filming at the pizzeria in June.

The pizzeria is the creation of Vincent, Antonio and Vito Gigante, brothers and TikTok influencers, who opened the place last November in honor of their great uncle, a chef who always dreamed of opening his own restaurant. Ramsay appears to not be so impressed.

"Look at this place, it smells like (expletive) Snoop Dogg's kitchen in here," the fiery celebrity chef said in a preview for Monday's episode. "What's going on?"

The brothers don't seem too scared of Ramsay's legendary temper.

"If Gordon yells at me, I'm busting his balls right back," Vincent Gigante said. "I'm not taking (expletive) from that (expletive) guy.

On Yelp, the restaurant has a 3.5 star rating from 16 reviewers. Several positive reviewers noted they were "pleasantly surprised", with patrons recommending the chicken parmigiana and fried calamari. Though some negative reviewers would definitely agree that Ramsay's visit was a must.

"Pizza was burned, inedible," one reviewer wrote. "Salad was ok. Will not order from this place again. Don't recommend."

Following Ramsay's visit, the restaurant promised a "new us."

This season, Ramsay has tangled with the Culinary Gangster, overhauling Bask46 in Woodland Park and gave In The Drink, a Wayne restaurant, a much needed makeover.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.