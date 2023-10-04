Bask 46 Owner Thrilled To Be Rid Of 'Culinary Gangster' After Gordon Ramsay Revamp

"Kitchen Nightmares" aired on Monday, Oct. 2, highlighting the turmoil going on at the restaurant.

Chief among the problems were the ongoing conflicts between Baskinger and executive chef Bobby Fortunato, the self proclaimed "Culinary Gangster." Ramsay took an immediate dislike to the Culinary Gangster, and forced him to straighten up. After a successful relaunch, the end of the episode revealed Fortunato quit the next day.

Baskinger told Daily Voice that Fortunato was on his way out when Ramsay arrived. He said when he applied to be on the show and talked to producers, the Culinary Gangster was his biggest conflict.

"He wasn't going to much last longer," Baskinger said. "I didn't do anything wrong to him. I treated him right and he took advantage of the situation. I gave him anything he wanted and he abused it. It wasn't his money and he didn't mind spending it."

Since the episode aired, Fortunato has gone on the offensive, posting social media videos (including one featuring "The Godfather" music), defending how he was portrayed on the show and it's clear there's no love lost between the two. Fortunato said Baskinger had "no clue."

"I wish him the best, but he acted like a total asshole," Baskinger said. "He disrespected me and he didn't care abut spending things."

Ramsay spent five days at the restaurant. After he left, the restaurant was going to have a big reopening the next day. That day, Fortunato got into an argument with Baskinger's wife, slammed the door and walked out, Baskinger said. Baskinger said Fortunato did not respond to his texts and calls, so he decided to change the locks.

"He called me back 24 hours later and asked 'what time should I come in?' Baskinger said. "I said 'you abandoned your job, you're done. You're not welcome back.'"

Fortunato did not respond to a request for comment but said before the episode aired that Baskinger was an absent owner who didn't know how to manage a restaurant.

Since Ramsay's improvements and Fortunato's firing, Baskinger said he has become a more hands-on owner. He said traffic at the restaurant has been busy with people wanting to check it out. He's received comments from people around the world, from as far away as Kenya. Baskinger hosted a watch party at the restaurant, which was attended by 200 people.

"People who visit the restaurant will not be disappointed," Baskinger said.

The menu has been streamlined since Fortunato left, though only two of Ramsey's new menu items remain. Ramsey will be happy to know the restaurant uses paper menus, and patrons are no longer forced to scan QR codes and view it on their phone, which the fiery celebrity chef made clear he was no fan of.

"Things have worked out," Basking said. "I walked away from it feeling good."

