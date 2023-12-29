Fog/Mist 48°

SHARE

Woman's Screams Lead To Attempted Murder Charge For Christmas Strangler In Buena: Police

A 33-year-old man was charged with trying to kill a 52-year-old woman in South Jersey on Christmas.

Just Lopez

Just Lopez

 Photo Credit: Franklin Township Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Reports of a woman screaming brought police to N. Franklin and W. Arbor Avenue in Buena Borough just after midnight on Monday, Dec. 25, Franklin Township police said.

The Mays Landing woman was disoriented and bleeding from her head, police found after Justin Lopez, of Landisville, had strangled her and thrown a brick at her head, police said.

The woman was hospitalized while Lopez was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was held in the Atlantic County Jail and charges were upgraded to attempted murder on Thursday, Dec. 28, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE