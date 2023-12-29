Woman's Screams Lead To Attempted Murder Charge For Christmas Strangler In Buena: Police

Reports of a woman screaming brought police to N. Franklin and W. Arbor Avenue in Buena Borough just after midnight on Monday, Dec. 25, Franklin Township police said.

The Mays Landing woman was disoriented and bleeding from her head, police found after Justin Lopez, of Landisville, had strangled her and thrown a brick at her head, police said.

The woman was hospitalized while Lopez was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was held in the Atlantic County Jail and charges were upgraded to attempted murder on Thursday, Dec. 28, police said.

