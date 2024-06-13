Woman Found Dead In Atlantic City Apartment, Prosecutors Say

Atlantic City police discovered 29-year-old Janessa Morgan's body inside a second-floor apartment at 3 South Raleigh Avenue at around 10:09 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Thursday, June 13. A pronouncement nurse declared her dead at the scene.

The South Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Morgan to determine her cause of death. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7666. You can also send an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

