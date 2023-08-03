Woman, 72, With Dementia Goes Missing In Atlantic County: Prosecutor

Idalia Mendez left her Northfield home on July 5 and was last seen on surveillance video near Doughty and Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mendez was wearing a turquoise-colored flower-print shirt, blue jeans, blue head scarf and grey Sketcher sneakers, the prosecutor said.

She is 4-foot-9 tall and weighs 95 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or Northfield police at 609-641-311 or call 9-1-1. Tips can also be provided at ACPO.Tips.

