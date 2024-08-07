Woman, 20, Two Teens Arrested For Fight At National Night Out Event In Egg Harbor Twp.: Police

Latairah Abdul-Haqq, 20, was arrested, along with two 17-year-old girls from Mays Landing and Galloway, an Egg Harbor Township police spokesperson said on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The three were charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Investigators said the fight started right before the event's fireworks display at around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

"Large groups of teenagers were continuously gathering throughout the evening and I am certain that some confused the large gatherings and horseplay as some other sort of activity," said Capt. Cherie Burgan.

National Night Out is an event that aims to build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. It's typically held on the first Tuesday of August every year.

Many other New Jersey agencies had to postpone or cancel their National Night Out events due to heavy rain and storms across the state.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.