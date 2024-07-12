Two Men Who Assaulted Atlantic County Juvenile Corrections Officers Sentenced: Prosecutors

Bilal Rex, 20, of Atlantic City, and Samir Abdullah, 21, of Galloway, were sentenced on Thursday, July 11 to three years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. They pleaded guilty on Thursday, May 16 to third-degree aggravated assault on a corrections employee.

Investigators said Rex and Abdullah assaulted two corrections officers while they were held in the Harborfields Youth Detention Center on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The two men are already incarcerated due to guilty pleas in other cases.

Their sentences for the assaults of the corrections officers will run in addition to the other sentences.

