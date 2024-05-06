Two Men Wanted In Separate Atlantic City Shootings: Police

In a news release on Monday, May 6, Atlantic City police said 19-year-old Ashan Jackson of Galloway was wanted in a shooting on Wednesday, Mar. 13. He was facing two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Police responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, at around 2:34 a.m. after a 29-year-old man from Pleasantville walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated after he was shot during a fight with Jackson near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues.

Atlantic City police also said they're looking for 38-year-old Warren Govan of Philadelphia. He's facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, and hindering apprehension.

Govan walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Apr. 7, and told officers he was shot near the intersection of Sovereign and Atlantic avenues. Investigators said that Govan actually shot himself.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411) and you must start the text with "ACPD".

