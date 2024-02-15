Teens Arrested In Attempted Vehicle Theft In Galloway Township

Galloway Township police said officers responded to a report of three people trying to steal a Kia vehicle on Mohave Drive at around 3:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. When police arrived, the three suspects ran away, but an officer did arrest a 16-year-old boy from Pleasantville.

At around 5:30 a.m., a man living on nearby Rumson Drive called police about a teen at his door who was asking to use his cell phone. Officers said the 15-year-old boy from Absecon was involved in the attempted vehicle theft on Mohave Drive and he was arrested.

The teens were charged and released to their guardians.

While searching for the suspects, police found a 2017 Hyundai Elantra on Mohave Drive with damage to the windshield and roof. Investigators said the car was stolen from Pleasantville.

A 2015 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen from Iroquois Drive. That car was found in a parking area on Society Hill Drive.

The "Kia Boyz" social media trend has led to a significant rise in stolen Kias and Hyundais over the last two years. Videos on TikTok and other platforms show how some vehicles can be hotwired using a USB cable.

Hyundai and Kia have developed antitheft software for a combined 8.3 million vehicles, according to the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). The update requires a key to be in the ignition to turn on a vehicle and the length of the theft alarm is doubled from 30 seconds to a minute.

Back in October 2023, a court gave preliminary approval to a more than $200 million settlement to Kia and Hyundai owners whose vehicles were stolen or damaged by thieves.

Galloway Township police also said the department is still offering free steering wheel locks to residents who own Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

