As Thefts Of 2 Car Brands Spikes, Springfield Police Urge Owners To Update Security Software

The "Kia Boys" trend showed how some cars could be easily hot-wired using a USB cable.

In Springfield, a dozen Hyundai and Kia cars were stolen in April, with an additional 13 break-ins, police said. Officers arrested three minors and charged them with the thefts.

Police urge Hyundai and Kia owners to reach out to dealerships about a software update to patch the problem.

Kia and Hyundai are working with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make the transition easier for owners. Hyundai owners can call 800-633-5151, and Kia owners can call 800-333-4542 for information on the free update.

About 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are eligible for the software update.

Hyundai will also provide customers with a window sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection.

