Sopranos Actors Create Their Own Menu Items At This Atlantic County Restaurant

Yet another actor from the hit HBO show stopped by Chico & Sons in Northfield this week.

This time, it was Dan Grimaldi — aka, Patsy Parisi.

Karl Kulakowski purchased the Tilton Road restaurant in 2020, and invites actors from "The Sopranos" to stop by and make their own sandwiches or entrees. Their creations get a spot on the menu.

So far, the menu at Chico & Sons boasts The Sister Janice, The Big P, The Eugene, The Johnny Sack, The Vito, Tony's Goomah, and more.

Grimaldi's creation is the Pie-O-My, a pizza stopped with salami, capicola (that's gabagool to you), red rooster peppers, basil, parmesan cheese and mozzarella,

Kulakowski says the trend sets his shop apart from all the rest.

"Every sub shop in this area is the same," he said in a phone call with Daily Voice. "We wanted to include some entertainment and something unique that no one else has."

Kulakowski wasn't a "Sopranos" fan before, but he is now.

"It's a lot of fun," he said. "We have a lot of good positive feedback, and a lot of people come through the door because of it."

Chico & Sons, 1620 Tilton Road, Northfield, NJ.

