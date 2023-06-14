Popular NJ Pizzeria Expands With New Margate Location

The popular New Jersey pizzeria last month opened another brick and mortar location in Margate, located on Ventnor Avenue.

Billed as "good grub for badass people," the restaurant offers "freakin’ amazing pizza, subs, & other crazy grub," its website says.

A French onion cheesesteak, taco pizza, fried mac 'n' cheese balls, and the heart attack with Buffalo chicken are just some of Tony Boloney's popular creations.

Tony Boloney has other locations in Jersey City, Hoboken, Atlantic City and Long Branch.

The Margate store is located at 9702 Ventnor Ave.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.