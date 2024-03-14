Popular Egg Harbor Township Restaurant Closing After 60 Years

Al and Mildred Ulrich announced the Tilton Inn will close on April 27. The pair opened the Tilton Road restaurant in 1963.

"At this time, we have decided it is time for our family to close those doors," the Ulrichs said. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to our incredible staff and loyal customers. ❤️"

Customers lamented the closing on social media.

"The Tilton was like Cheers, everyone knew your name," one person said. "Best of luck in the future. Hopefully someone will buy it and keep it a great place like it has always been."

"We’ve been coming to the TI for over 40 years," another said. "A great group of regulars, great staff and great owners. We will certainly miss all the laughs with our happy hour friends. The TI will be missed."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.