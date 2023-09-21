Police Pull Distraught Man Off Ledge Of Atlantic City Parking Garage

On Sept. 10, t 3:03 p.m., police officers responded to the top floor of a parking structure in reference to a man who was lying on the ledge continually looking over. Surveillance Center personnel were able to locate the man on camera and provide the responding officers with real-time information, police said on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Officers Adrianna Petinga and William Harned were first to arrive. The officers calmly attempted to engage the man in conversation as he knelt on the ledge, police said. They continued to ask questions and got closer as the man still looked over the side of the garage and never turned around to them. Fearing the man would jump with their arrival, the officers quickly rushed him and pulled him off the ledge to safety, police said.

The police department did not release the address of the parking garage.

As the officers held onto the man and tried to assure him that he would be okay, he attempted to break free from their grasp and go towards the ledge, police said. The officers took him to the ground and placed him in handcuffs to ensure his safety, they said.

The man was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for evaluation.

Officers Petinga and Harned were assisted by Officers Jorge Cruz, Sabri Drinks and Janicquea Harold, police said.

For anyone who needs assistance, or knows someone who needs assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

