Woman Says Fight Prompted Her Violent Husband's Fatal Shooting: Reports

Attorneys for a woman charged in the Christmas night shooting death of her husband claim there was a history of domestic violence in the household.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a fight preceded the fatal shooting, The Press of Atlantic City reports.

Marylue Wigglesworth called 9-1-1 saying she’d been in a fight, The Press said, citing court records.

Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly shot David Wigglesworth, 57, late on Christmas night, Daily Voice previously reported.

According to BreakingAC, Wigglesworth had bruises and other injuries, her attorneys said, adding it was not the first time she was the victim of her husband's "significant abuse."

"There is no dispute that Ms. Wigglesworth was the victim of domestic violence,” the attorneys alleged.

David Wigglesworth was active in the community and dabbled in politics, according to other news reports.

According to Atlantic City-based FM talk radio station WPPG, Wigglesworth previously ran for Hamilton Township Committee but lost.

He also was reportedly the best man for Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain during his wedding, WPPG said.

According to Ewing-based radio station WKXW, Wigglesworth also served on the local planning board and was a volunteer with The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

A detention hearing set for Wednesday, Dec. 28 was postponed after Mary Wigglesworth's attorneys told the judge they were waiting on evidence from the state. She remains held in the Atlantic County Correctional Facility.

At 10:19 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 5200 block of Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Hamilton Township, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office previously said. When police arrived, they found David Wigglesworth in a bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Marylue Wigglesworth told the responding officer that she had shot her husband, the affidavit of probable cause states, according to The Press.

A handgun was also found by police in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.

