Man's Christmas Killer Was His Wife, Police Say — And Facebook Shows Nothing But Idyllic Times

A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been charged with her husband's Christmas murder — but her social media shows only the highlight reel of a happy couple.

Marylue Wigglesworth is accused of killing David Wiggelsworth, 57, who was found with a gunshot wound around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene — a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road

Wigglesworth was arrested and lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Wigglesworths appear to have been married for many years, with Mary having shared countless photos of them vacationing at the beach, drinking on St. Paddy's Day and cozying up together over the years.

This continues to be an active and cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Township of Hamilton Police Department.

