Vineland Man, 34, Charged In Head-On Crash That Killed Atlantic County Prosecutor's Employee

Authorities charged a 34 year-old Vineland man in connection with a head-on collision with a truck that killed an employee from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2020 Kia Forte traveling east on Harding Highway (Route 40) was struck from behind by a 2012 Volkswagen Golf, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

The impact projected the Kia into the oncoming lane where it was struck on the passenger side by a 2012 International Truck, Tyner said.

The driver of the Kia, Little Jeffrey Grier, 56, of Mays Landing was pronounced dead at the hospital, the prosecutor said. Grier was a longtime and current support employee of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We were incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague, Jeff Grier," Tyner said.

The truck driver, Amed Feliciano, 51, of Hammonton was uninjured in the crash.

Hamilton police were called to Tuesday's three-vehicle accident at 6:58 a.m. near Route 40's intersection with Meadowbrook Drive in Mays Landing, authorities said.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf, Eduardo Ibanez-Sanchez, 34, of Vineland in Cumberland County was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he consented to providing samples of his blood for toxicology analysis. Ibanez-Sanchez had a suspended NJ driver’s license, the prosecutor said.

Ibanez-Sanchez was charged with being involved in a fatal motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and driving with a license suspended because of a DWI violation, Tyner said.

"We join Jeff’s family and friends in the mourning of his loss,” Tyner said

"Jeff was undoubtedly one of the kindest, most selfless people I have ever encountered," Tyner said. "While members of our agency are trained to respond to tragic events in the normal course of their duties, it is never 'normal' when you respond to an incident where a colleague or family member has sustained fatal injuries."

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office was asked to help with the investigation and for making decisions about charges due to Grier’s employment with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

