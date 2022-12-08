Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.

A suspect was located. After a brief standoff with police, Anthony Matthews, 31, was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The ensuing investigation led to a search of the residence where officers recovered a Ruger handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. Officers also located evidence of gunfire in the 300 block of North Kentucky Avenue.

Matthews was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

