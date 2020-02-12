South Jersey Man, Woman Hurt In Atlantic City Shooting

A man from Galloway Township and a woman from Atlantic City were wounded by gunfire on Tuesday night, authorities said.

At 9:32 pm, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the first block of south Florida Avenue on a ShotSpotter alert, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a city police spokesman.

A man and woman, who were in the same vehicle, were wounded in the gunfire, Fair said. Their names have not been released.

The man, 33, of Galloway, was shot and drove himself to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries, Fair said.

The woman, 36, of Atlantic City, ran from the vehicle after sustaining an injury from shrapnel, the lieutenant said.

She was taken to the medical center by Atlantic City Police Officer Brandon Bower.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.

Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

