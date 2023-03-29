Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: CHILD SEX STING: German Traveler Busted At NJ Hotel After Flying In: Authorities
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Man Admits To Stabbing During Fight In Atlantic County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Raul Virella
Raul Virella Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 30-year-old man from Burlington County admitted to stabbing another man in Atlantic County, authorities said.

Raul Virella, of Bordentown, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 28, to aggravated assault, in exchange for a seven-year term in New Jersey State Prison, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He must serve nearly six years of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

On Feb. 8, 2022,  Galloway police responded to a fight at Federal Court in Galloway. Police found a victim suffering from severe stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent lifesaving emergency surgery.

Sentencing will be on May 9.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.