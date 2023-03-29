South Jersey Man Admits To Stabbing During Fight In Atlantic County

A 30-year-old man from Burlington County admitted to stabbing another man in Atlantic County, authorities said.

Raul Virella, of Bordentown, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 28, to aggravated assault, in exchange for a seven-year term in New Jersey State Prison, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He must serve nearly six years of that sentence before he is eligible for parole.

On Feb. 8, 2022, Galloway police responded to a fight at Federal Court in Galloway. Police found a victim suffering from severe stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent lifesaving emergency surgery.

Sentencing will be on May 9.

