South Jersey Man Admits Stealing Gun From Casino Hotel Room: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Guy Richardson
Guy Richardson Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 40-year-old Camden County man has admitted possessing an illegal firearm, authorities said.

Guy Richardson, 40, pleaded guilty to certain persons not to possess a firearm in exchange for a five-year New Jersey State Prison sentence without parole, they said.

This incident stems from the July 18, 2022 theft of a firearm from a guest’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino and Resort, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Richardson was later arrested during a shoplifting in Camden County where the stolen firearm was located him. 

In addition to pleading guilty to the Atlantic County matter, Richardson pleaded guilty in Camden County to a weapons offense.

The sentence in Atlantic County will be run concurrent to Camden County’s sentence 

