South Jersey Man, 31, Charged With DWI, Racing

A man from Egg Harbor City was arrested on multiple charges Monday after racing on the shoulder of Route 30 and crashing, authorities said.

Vishal H. Patel, 31, was charged with DWI, assault by auto, racing, reckless driving and other motor vehicle violations after a collision on White Horse Pike (Route 30) near the Travelodge Hotel, Absecon police said in a statement.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash about 4:20 p.m. and one rolled over into a marsh, police said. The driver of the vehicle struck by Patel's vehicle was taken to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center- City Campus by the Absecon EMS Squad. The Absecon Fire Department also responded.

Four of Patel's passengers refused medical treatment, police said.

Witnesses told police that Patel’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was passing other cars on the shoulder of the roadway just before the collision..

Westbound Route 30 was closed for about two hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anything leading up to the crash is encouraged to call Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667.

