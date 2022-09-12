Release Revoked For Woman Indicted In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Police Officer: Prosecutor

Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the release of a woman who was involved in the June 19, 2020, crash that killed off-duty New Jersey Human Services Police Officer, Michael Luko Sr., authorities said.

Taquaysha Bell, 30, of Trenton, had been indicted for vehicular homicide and assault by auto while DWI.

On Dec. 21, 2021, Bell was released from jail with conditions pending trial over the State’s objection.

On Aug. 19, Bell was involved in another motor vehicle accident in Trenton where she injured a bicyclist and left the scene, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

As a result, Bell was charged with failing to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury.

Based on those violations, the State moved to have Bell’s release revoked and requested that she remain incarcerated pending trial in the vehicular homicide case. Judge Garrabrant granted the State’s motion stating that Bell’s conduct is a danger to the community.

Bell’s next court date in Atlantic County for the vehicular homicide is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609- 909-7800 or anonymously at the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/forms/tipscrime-reporting/.

