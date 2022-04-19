Contact Us
Police ID Maryland Man, 51, Killed After Striking Tree In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Township of Hamilton Fire Department
Township of Hamilton Fire Department Photo Credit: Facebook/ Township of Hamilton FD

Police have released the name of a 51-year-old driver killed when his car struck a tree in South Jersey.

Thomas Eugene Rogers of Halethorpe, Maryland was killed at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, April 18, Township of Hamilton police said.  

Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash along Route 322 (Black Horse Pike), eastbound, in the area of milepost 42. 

 A 2006 maroon Jaguar S-Type veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. 

The Township of Hamilton EMS, ARMC Paramedics, Weymouth Volunteer Fire Department and the Atlantic County Medical Examiner’s Office all assisted at the scene. New Jersey State Police and NJDOT responded to assist with a partial traffic closure of the eastbound lane of Rt. 322 for approximately 2.5 hours.

