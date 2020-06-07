Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pleasantville Motorcyclist, 49, Dies After Slamming Disabled SUV

Jon Craig
Brian Lewis (Courtesy of BreakingNewsAC)
Brian Lewis (Courtesy of BreakingNewsAC) Photo Credit: BreakingNewsAC

A Pleasantville motorcyclist was killed when he struck an SUV left disabled on Route 30 over the weekend, authorities said.

A driver was pulled over in their Volkswagon Jetta when a Kia Sportage left the roadway and hit it just before 2 a.m., Sunday, Atlantic City police said.

The SUV had come to rest in the right lane when a motorcycle operated by Brian Lewis, 49, and hit its side near milepost 55.2, police said.

The force of the motorcycle's collision caused the Kia to flip onto its side, police said. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two cars were not hurt, police said. Route 30 was closed for about four hours from the fatal crash.

Atlantic City police are investigating with help from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Collisions Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD. 

Photo above courtesy of BreakingAC.com.

