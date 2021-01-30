Ocean City Boardwalk Blaze Ravages Playland's Castaway Cove

Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City has vowed to rebuild after being ravaged by flames Saturday morning.

The four-alarm fire broke out on the 1000 block of the boardwalk and spread to the area's "oldest amusement park" around 8 a.m.

Firefighters spent more than two hours in sub-zero temps knocking the fire down.

The amusement park thanked guests for thoughts and prayers, and promised to rebuild.

To our family and loyal guests, we thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We would... Posted by Playland Castaway Cove on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Playland's post garnered hundreds of comments.

"Praying for everyone’s safety," one Facebook user wrote. "The family is saddened by your loss. We have many great memories with the grandkids here over the summers. When you rebuild, we’ll be there."

"Love and prayers to all involved!!" another said. "We will be there whenever you’re ready to welcome us back to our happy place."

