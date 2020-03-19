Contact Us
Mullica Township Burglar Shot, Killed, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor

A man shot during an overnight Mullica Township home burglary died of his injuries, authorities said.

Paul Destefano, 30, broke into a home in the 3000 block of Moores Avenue and was shot by an unidentified civilian around 3 a.m. Monday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Destefano was airlifted to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City after someone called 911 to report the shooting, he said.

Destefano died at the hospital on Wednesday, the prosecutor said.

A medical examiner was conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death, he said.

No charges had been filed as an investigation continues.

Tyner asked that anyone with information about the incident  call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to https://www.acpo.org/tips.html .

