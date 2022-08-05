Man Accused Of Stealing ACME Markets Cash Register Arrested: Police

A Delaware man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a cash register from ACME Markets, authorities said.

On July 15, Brigantine police asked for the public's help identifying a vehicle allegedly used by a suspect in the theft.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, Delaware was arrested and charged with theft of movable property, police said.

Charges brought against Dunn allege that on July 13, he entered an outdoor point of sale area at ACME Markets and stole a cash register containing currency.

Dunn was released on a summons pending a first appearance in court.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Brigantine Police Department at 609-266-7414.

