Loyal Dog Keeps Shoeless Boy Company Until Troopers, Mom Find Him In NJ Woods (VIDEO)

A 4-year-old boy lost his shoes, but found his family following a frantic search after he went missing with his dog in Atlantic County (scroll for video).

“I lost my shoes!” The child can be shouting in the woods near his home in Buena Vista Township in new video shared by New Jersey State Police troopers on Thursday, March 30.

Investigators say that the boy and his black Labrador found themselves in a precarious position - though the pup never left his buddy - after wandering away from their home and going missing for more than an hour, leaving his mother and responding troopers in distress.

While searching for the kid, New Jersey State Police trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother heard the distressed cries from the child, officials say, before ultimately running and tracking him down about a half mile from his house.

The terrified boy was ultimately safely located and in good health, though he really wanted his shoes, which were not recovered in the video shared by police.

