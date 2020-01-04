Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Chesterfield, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Chesterfield, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Authorities Seek Info After Man Found Slain In Jersey Shore Home

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Somers Point police
Somers Point police Photo Credit: south.jersey.emergency Instagram

Authorities in Atlantic County are seeking the public's help after a man was found slain in his home.

Somers Hickman, 67, was found dead in his Chapman Avenue home after police were summoned by neighbors for a welfare check Monday around 10 p.m., Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced said.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday found Hickman died of blunt force trauma, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 or visit the website of the prosecutor's office and fill out the form anonymously on the "Submit a Tip" page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Crime Stoppers offer cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Chesterfield, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Chesterfield, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.