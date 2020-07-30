Ex-Con Arrested On Multiple Heroin, Cocaine Charges After Chase On Atlantic City Expressway

A Burlington County man was arrested on multiple drug charges after speeding away from Atlantic City police, crashing into two cars and then fleeing on foot into a marsh, authorities said.

Julian Hinton, 27, of Delanco Township recently was released from prison, Atlantic City police said.

Hinton was initially stopped by police at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday for several traffic violations when they found he has a suspended license and warrant out for his arrest, police said.

As Atlantic City Officers Christian Ivanov and Kevin Perez approached Hinton's vehicle, he allegedly sped away, they said.

Hinton struck two vehicles and drove onto the sidewalk as he headed down Arctic Avenue before turning onto Arkansas Avenue and getting onto Atlantic City Expressway, police said.

Hinton pulled over due to a mechanical problem, then fled on foot, jumping a fence into the marsh, police said. Officers eventually found Hinton after searching the marsh a wooded area, they said.

Police said they found drugs that Hinton dropped while fleeing. About 240 bags of heroin and nine grams of cocaine were recovered, police said.

Hinton was just released from Northern State Prison in April after serving about 10 months of an 18-month sentence for aggravated assault that involved pointing a firearm, according to state Department of Corrections records.

Wednesday, he was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, eluding, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.

Hinton was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.

