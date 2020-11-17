Burlington County Man, 21, Beaten, Shot In Atlantic City

A 21-year-old man from Burlington County was shot and beaten up in Atlantic City, authorities said.

At 9:28 p.m. Monday, patrol officers responded to Maryland and Pacific Avenues for a report of a man who was shot and assaulted, Atlantic City police said.

Officers found a victim from Willingboro who had been attacked and sustained a graze wound from a gunshot, police said.

The victim was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

