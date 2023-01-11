Brick Brandishing Philly Man Beats 67-Year-Old Victim On AC Boardwalk: Police

A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was still holding the t-shirt he used to wrap around a brick and beat a 67-year-old woman with when Atlantic City police arrived at the scene, they said.

A passerby intervened as Samuel Cooper struck the victim on the 2700 block of the boardwalk around 4:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, Atlantic City police said.

Officers William Harned and Adrianna Petinga found the woman bleeding from the head, as Cooper remained at the scene still holding the t-shirt, authorities said.

Cooper was arrested and the victim taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. The two did not know each other, police said.

Cooper was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility on charges of aggravated assault and various weapons offenses.

