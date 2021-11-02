Atlantic City Police Chase Down Fugitive With Loaded Handgun

A foot chase resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old Atlantic City man wanted on other charges, authorities said.

At 10:24 am, Tuesday Atlantic City Police Detectives Alberto Valles, Darrin Lorady, Ermindo Marsini and Nicholas Berardis of the Special Investigations Section observed Okese Smith in the 1200 block of Caspian Avenue. The detectives were aware that Smith had an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, according to city Lt. Kevin Fair.

Smith fled on foot, Fair said. The detectives were able to catch Smith when he slipped running through a construction site, Fair said.

While running, a loaded handgun Smith had in his waistband slipped down into his pant leg, the lieutenant said.

Smith was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and contempt of court.

Smith was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

