Atlantic City Man, 54, Fatally Shot

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Atlantic County.

Rennel Turner, 54, of Atlantic City was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds about 7 p.m. on Saturday in Egg Harbor Township, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Egg Harbor Township police received multiple 9-1-1 calls about shots fired at 201 Cedar Ave.

Officers from EHTPD and Pleasantville police found Turner lying unconscious in the driveway. Turner was pronounced deceased at the scene, Tyner said.

An autopsy determined Turner’s manner of death is homicide and the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, according to Tyner.

This remains an ongoing and cooperative investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/.

