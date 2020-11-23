Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Dedicated Hospital Worker From NJ Killed By DWI Driver Doing 97 MPH
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Atlantic City Man, 54, Fatally Shot

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pleasantville police
Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Facebook

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Atlantic County.

Rennel Turner, 54, of Atlantic City was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds about 7 p.m. on Saturday in Egg Harbor Township, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Egg Harbor Township police received multiple 9-1-1 calls about shots fired at 201 Cedar Ave.

Officers from EHTPD and Pleasantville police found Turner lying unconscious in the driveway. Turner was pronounced deceased at the scene, Tyner said.

An autopsy determined Turner’s manner of death is homicide and the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, according to Tyner.

This remains an ongoing and cooperative investigation by the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.

People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.